Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of ZEUS stock traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $309.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,690,000 after buying an additional 53,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 57,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

