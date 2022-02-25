Omeros (OMER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. Omeros has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $435.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.67.
Several research analysts have commented on OMER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.
Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.
