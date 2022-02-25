Omeros (OMER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. Omeros has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $435.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research analysts have commented on OMER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Omeros by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 61,596 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Omeros by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 61,698 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Omeros by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Omeros by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

