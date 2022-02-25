OMG Network Price Hits $4.06 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. OMG Network has a market cap of $569.09 million and approximately $155.33 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for about $4.06 or 0.00010203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00239504 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.