Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $2.05 on Major Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00005223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $184.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 37.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,322 coins and its circulating supply is 563,006 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

