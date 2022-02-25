OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.50

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.50 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

