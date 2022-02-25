One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 10.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLP opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 106.51%.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

