OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $1.55

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.46. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 23,475 shares trading hands.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 70,687 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

