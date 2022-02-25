OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $1.55

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.46. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 23,475 shares trading hands.
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.30.
About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.