OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMF opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $53.93. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.84 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.95.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 36.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

