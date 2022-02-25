OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 102.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,299,000 after acquiring an additional 352,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

OMF stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.84 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.95.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 36.19%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

