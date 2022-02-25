OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 9,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 286,163 shares.The stock last traded at $10.18 and had previously closed at $10.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.
The company has a market cap of $927.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28.
OneSpaWorld Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSW)
OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)
