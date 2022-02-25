OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 9,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 286,163 shares.The stock last traded at $10.18 and had previously closed at $10.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

The company has a market cap of $927.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth $106,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

