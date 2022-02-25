Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) PT Lowered to €6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.50 ($8.52) to €6.00 ($6.82) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ontex Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from €15.00 ($17.05) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ontex Group from €12.00 ($13.64) to €11.50 ($13.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Get Ontex Group alerts:

ONXXF stock remained flat at $$7.84 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. Ontex Group has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Ontex Group NV is an international personal hygiene group. It offers products for baby care, feminine care and adult care and is the partner of choice for consumers, retailers and institutional and private healthcare providers. Ontex’s commercial activities are organized in three Divisions: Europe, which is predominantly focused on providing retailers with their own brands; Americas, Middle East Africa and Asia (AMEAA), which is predominantly focused on local Ontex brands; and Healthcare which focuses on Ontex adult incontinence brands in institutional channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ontex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.