Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $19.30. Open Lending shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 23,860 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.
The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35.
About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Open Lending (LPRO)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.