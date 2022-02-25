Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $19.30. Open Lending shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 23,860 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Open Lending by 1.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 41.7% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 18.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35.

About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

