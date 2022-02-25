Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 23,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 702,940 shares.The stock last traded at $42.77 and had previously closed at $42.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTEX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Open Text alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,287,000 after buying an additional 213,220 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,353,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,160,000 after buying an additional 592,761 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,947,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,826,000 after buying an additional 244,883 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,228,000 after buying an additional 845,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,846,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,612,000 after buying an additional 222,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.