OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Releases Earnings Results

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.20. 6,369,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 600,000 shares of company stock worth $1,801,500. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 309,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 214,532 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OPKO Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 124,720 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in OPKO Health by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,954,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 69,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

OPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

