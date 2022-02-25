OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 36344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

OPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research cut OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $454,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,500. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,006,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,081,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,452 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 97.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 1,311,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

