Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,225,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611,601 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 7.84% of Oportun Financial worth $55,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 86.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 242.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 31,789 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

OPRT opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $480.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. Oportun Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. Oportun Financial’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

