Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for LHC Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LHCG. TheStreet lowered LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.70.

LHCG stock opened at $128.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter worth $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.