Oppenheimer Cuts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $135.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $148.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.95.

VMW stock opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.56.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

