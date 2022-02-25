Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

SFM opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 51,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

