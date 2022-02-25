OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 519,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.62. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $803.03 million, a PE ratio of 323.07 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $218,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $909,130.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,016 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in OptimizeRx by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPRX. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

