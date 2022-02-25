OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.97, but opened at $45.04. OptimizeRx shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 5,289 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $909,130.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,797 shares of company stock worth $3,371,016. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $791.12 million, a PE ratio of 306.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.62.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

