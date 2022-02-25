Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Cap Achieves $263,996.79

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $263,996.79 and approximately $10.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0820 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,039.53 or 1.00014783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00070149 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.00236743 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013485 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00140902 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.00 or 0.00286934 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003850 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00027134 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.