Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,928,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Orchid Island Capital worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 923.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $646.02 million, a P/E ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.25. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.08%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -825.00%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.