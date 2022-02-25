Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jonestrading

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of ORC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.41. 474,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,873,778. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.55 million, a P/E ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.25.
About Orchid Island Capital (Get Rating)
Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.
