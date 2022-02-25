Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jonestrading

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ORC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.41. 474,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,873,778. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.55 million, a P/E ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 176,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 747,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 36,083 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

