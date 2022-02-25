Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Trading Down 4.9%

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.47. 221,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,873,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $607.09 million, a P/E ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -825.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 257,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,006,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 567,356 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 176,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.