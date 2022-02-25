O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro Purchases 80 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $17.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $654.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,333. The business’s 50-day moving average is $668.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $446.19 and a 52-week high of $710.86.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.