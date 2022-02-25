OREO (ORE) Hits Market Cap of $25.09

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded up 42% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One OREO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OREO has a total market cap of $25.09 and $330.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OREO has traded up 50% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $60,846.69 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OREO Coin Profile

OREO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

OREO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OREO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OREO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OREO using one of the exchanges listed above.

