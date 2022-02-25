Origin Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $178.76 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002549 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $178.76 million and approximately $371,334.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.07 or 0.06919650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,939.21 or 0.99940192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00047972 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 180,010,288 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

