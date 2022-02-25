Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:ORGN traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 158.99 and a quick ratio of 158.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 397,995 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 502.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 198,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 165,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 1,399.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 161,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 115,228 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 387.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 90,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

ORGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC started coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Origin Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

