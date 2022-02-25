Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.08, but opened at $15.80. Orion Engineered Carbons shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 6,621 shares.

Specifically, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

OEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $970.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 203,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.