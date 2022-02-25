Orion Protocol Price Hits $3.31 on Top Exchanges (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $136.27 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.31 or 0.00008315 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00037138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00109867 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,205,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

