Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $71.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,078. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average of $72.40. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $98.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 318,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,054,000 after buying an additional 149,628 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 45.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

