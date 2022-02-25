Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.580-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

OFIX opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $48.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. The company has a market cap of $645.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 50.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.