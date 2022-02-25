Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock Position Raised by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $105.23 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $95.79 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.72.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

