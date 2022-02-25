Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.48. 18,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 55,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Osisko Development in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

