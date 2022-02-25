Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE OR remained flat at $$12.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,226.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,230,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,034,000 after buying an additional 79,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,864,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,136,000 after purchasing an additional 138,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 235,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

