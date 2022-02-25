Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.
Shares of NYSE OR remained flat at $$12.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,226.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
