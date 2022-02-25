Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.85.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of TSE OR traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.60. 286,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 1,728.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.21. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.40.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,855,156.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.