Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OR. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.85.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$15.60. The company had a trading volume of 286,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,319. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 1,728.89. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.39 and a 52 week high of C$18.40.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at C$7,855,156.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

