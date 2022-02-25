Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.96

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.96 and traded as high as C$16.35. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$15.68, with a volume of 500,738 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OR shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 1,742.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.21.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total value of C$1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,855,156.80.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

