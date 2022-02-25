Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) President Sells $360,360.00 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $53.98. 5,050,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,063. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $70.62.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

