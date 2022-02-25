Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.70% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 93.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 370,031 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.19 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $217.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.35.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

