Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 147,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,502,340 shares.The stock last traded at $40.09 and had previously closed at $39.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after buying an additional 3,900,089 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $73,897,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ovintiv by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after buying an additional 1,649,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 540.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $47,746,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.