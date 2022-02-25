Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) PT Set at C$52.00 by Raymond James

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) received a C$52.00 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.55.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up C$1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting C$52.26. 392,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,661. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$48.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$26.61 and a 52 week high of C$54.95. The stock has a market cap of C$13.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.