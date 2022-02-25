Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,886,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786,057 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Owl Rock Capital worth $40,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 36,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.94 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

