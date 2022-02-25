Oxen (OXEN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $56,363.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $23.74 million and approximately $56,363.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,102.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.43 or 0.06918899 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.13 or 0.00271408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $299.07 or 0.00764835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00069220 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007872 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.44 or 0.00387298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.68 or 0.00213993 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,264,692 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

