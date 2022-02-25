Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.92% of Oxford Industries worth $13,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.34. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.47 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

OXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Oxford Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.