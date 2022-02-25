Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $113.15

Shares of Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.15 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 103.90 ($1.41). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.43), with a volume of 63,467 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.04) target price on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.04) target price on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.73 million and a P/E ratio of 45.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oxford Metrics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.78%.

Oxford Metrics Company Profile (LON:OMG)

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

