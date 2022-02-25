Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 29,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 201,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 108.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,047,000 after purchasing an additional 176,927 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period.

BATS:PTMC opened at $34.55 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.74.

