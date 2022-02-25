Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,729 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99.

