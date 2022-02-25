Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $39,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth $104,627,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 696.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,250 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,930 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,777,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,942,000 after buying an additional 840,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock worth $945,255 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACB stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.14. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $37.42.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.